Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Position Boosted by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.50% of Masonite International worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 199.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Masonite International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOOR

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.