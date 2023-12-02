Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,931,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

