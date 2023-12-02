MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
