MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.