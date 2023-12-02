Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.68

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 20673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

