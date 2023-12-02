Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 246,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 331,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

