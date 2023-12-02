Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 6,077 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,567,390.54.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $324.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.11 and a 200 day moving average of $299.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

