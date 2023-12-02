Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Decreased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

