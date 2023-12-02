MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Reduced by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,261. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.