Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.23

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.23 and traded as low as $50.31. Metro shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 445 shares changing hands.

MTRAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

