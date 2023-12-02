MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Insider Activity at MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

In other MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

