Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.30. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 49,000 shares changing hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

