Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Micromobility.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCOM opened at $0.01 on Friday. Micromobility.com has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micromobility.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Micromobility.com during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micromobility.com during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micromobility.com during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

