Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to Buy

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.44.

NYSE MAA opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

