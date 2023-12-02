Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $698.52

Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.52 ($8.82) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.02). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 712 ($8.99), with a volume of 217,356 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 698.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 700.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,162.16%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

