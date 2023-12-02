MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $84.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.42%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

