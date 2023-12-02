Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $917,654.78 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66.

On Friday, October 13th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88.

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78.

On Friday, September 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.04. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

