Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2,790.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.99 and a 200-day moving average of $335.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

