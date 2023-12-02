Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Societe Generale currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 56.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 203.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 292,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

