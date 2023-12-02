Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

