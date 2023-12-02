MorphoSys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 976% compared to the average volume of 1,884 call options.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.
MOR stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
