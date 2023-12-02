Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.32. 708,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,532. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $325.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.54 and a 200 day moving average of $288.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

