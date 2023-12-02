Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,134 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $62.71 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $62.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

