Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mueller Water Products worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $55,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $17,097,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $11,325,000.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

NYSE MWA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 977,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,873. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.