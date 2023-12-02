Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $160.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 164.90 ($2.08), with a volume of 287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.08).

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.96. The company has a market cap of £96.13 million, a P/E ratio of 842.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

