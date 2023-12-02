Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $370.62. 177,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day moving average of $324.73.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

