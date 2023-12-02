Murray International (LON:MYI) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 244.50 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,358.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Murray International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.48).

In related news, insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £14,916.33 ($18,840.89). In related news, insider Wendy Colquhoun acquired 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £14,916.33 ($18,840.89). Also, insider Gregory Eckersley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £11,450 ($14,462.55). 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murray International

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

