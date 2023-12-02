National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NHI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.9 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NHI opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 75.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.