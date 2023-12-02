Natixis Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,227,629 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

