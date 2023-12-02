Natixis Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 61,138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $195.19 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

