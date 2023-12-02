Natixis Investment Managers International Has $30.98 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.