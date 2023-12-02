Natixis Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cencora were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.75. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

