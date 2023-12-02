nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5-125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.62 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

nCino Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $14,646,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $11,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.