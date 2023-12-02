Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
