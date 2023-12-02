Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $68,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,454,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

