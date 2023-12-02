Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NFLX stock traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.74. 4,341,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.