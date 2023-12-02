Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 10.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.50. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a one year low of 7.70 and a one year high of 11.31.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.