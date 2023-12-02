News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of News worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,075,000 after purchasing an additional 366,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in News by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.15 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

