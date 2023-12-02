NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 820,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,210,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NextDecade

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 400,000 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,679,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,852,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,423,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 215,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

