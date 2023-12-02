NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,810,000 after buying an additional 2,013,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. 10,510,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,838,062. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

