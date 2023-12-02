Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in November

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,422.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OTCMKTS:NFPDF opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

