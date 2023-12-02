Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

