Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NRIM opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on NRIM

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.