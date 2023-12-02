Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,104,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Novartis by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.