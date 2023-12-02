Nutanix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,476 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 4,365 call options.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Nutanix by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Nutanix by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 353,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 171,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

