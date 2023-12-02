NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

