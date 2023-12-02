NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $467.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

