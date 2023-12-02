O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE ODC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.