O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

