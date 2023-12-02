O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Trading Down 2.2 %

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.44. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTSH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,008,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,056,449.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 219,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,364 and have sold 29,000 shares valued at $139,410. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tile Shop Profile

(Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.