O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 242.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 95,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

