O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,710. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

